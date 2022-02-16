3rd Circ. Revives Aetna's Bid To Seal Docs In Hospital Suit

By Matthew Santoni (February 16, 2022, 10:28 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit revived Aetna Inc.'s bid to seal internal records and testimony that were unexpectedly put on the record during an antitrust dispute over the merger of two Philadelphia hospital systems, ruling Wednesday that the insurer should get a hearing to make its argument for shutting its books. Aetna did not get time to fully explain why it needed to seal "sensitive commercial information" that had been proposed as exhibits in a case the Federal Trade Commission and Pennsylvania filed in 2020 opposing the merger of Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals and the Albert Einstein Healthcare Network, a three-judge appellate panel...

