Refugee Can't Show He'd Be Tortured Abroad, 8th Circ. Says

By Alyssa Aquino (February 16, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- A Sudanese refugee lost his bid to remain in the U.S. on Wednesday, with the Eighth Circuit finding that he didn't have enough evidence showing that he would likely be tortured if deported to South Sudan. Born in a refugee camp in Uganda, Emmanuel Deng Chol had fought deportation to his father's homeland, South Sudan, after he was convicted of a robbery at age 17. He had never stepped foot in the country and would be tortured there, Deng Chol said, as he didn't know which faction of the splintered Dinka tribe his father belonged to. But a three-judge panel dismissed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS