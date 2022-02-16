Exiled Chinese Billionaire Files For Bankruptcy In U.S.

By Rick Archer (February 16, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- Exiled Chinese billionaire Ho Wan Kwok has filed for bankruptcy in Connecticut, a week after he was hit with $134 million in civil contempt fees in a New York state court for his alleged attempts to keep a $30 million super-yacht from his creditors. Kwok — also known as Miles Kwok and Guo Wengui — filed for Chapter 11 protection Tuesday, claiming more than $376 million in liabilities, between $50,000 and $100,000 in assets and a monthly income of $19,488. A real estate developer and investor once ranked as the 73rd-richest man in China, Kwok fled to the U.S. in 2014...

