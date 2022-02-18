A Gov't Contractor's Guide To White House Pro-Union Report

By Nathan Reilly, Damien Specht and Andrew Turnbull (February 18, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- On Feb. 7, the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment issued a report setting forth extensive recommendations relating to worker organizing and collective bargaining rights for public and private sector employees. The report is both an aspirational statement of President Joe Biden's goals and principles with respect to organized labor and a policy document that identifies forthcoming requirements that may be imposed on the private sector. Although the report offers more than 60 recommendations, we have specifically addressed three areas where these recommendations are likely to have an immediate impact across multiple sectors and industries: (1) workers' right...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS