Castlight Investor Sues In Del. To Probe $370M Vera Deal

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 17, 2022, 4:02 PM EST) -- A Castlight Health Inc. investor sued the health care navigation provider in Delaware's Court of Chancery late Wednesday in a last-minute push for company books and records before it closed its $370 million deal with primary care provider Vera Whole Health Inc. Shareholder Robert Garfield, a beneficial owner of Castlight common shares, said he needed documents to investigate the company's actions and public disclosures leading up to the merger agreement, alleging a "credible basis" to suspect the board might have breached its fiduciary duties by favoring Vera despite higher competing bids. The suit came just before Vera announced Thursday that it...

