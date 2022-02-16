Amid Scrutiny, Albright Focuses On Keeping Cases On Track

By Britain Eakin (February 16, 2022, 5:31 PM EST) -- While U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has attracted plenty of attention over the Federal Circuit's repeated rebukes of his transfer decisions, the judge told Law360 in a wide-ranging interview last week that guidance from the appeals court has been helpful, and he's paying little mind to the glaring spotlight on him. That's because he's more concerned about the job he has to do: moving the nation's busiest patent docket along expeditiously. Since he was appointed to the federal bench in September 2018 by President Donald Trump, the former patent litigator has unabashedly and proactively amassed more than 2,000 patent infringement suits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS