9th Circ. Backs CBD Co. Owner's Win Of Bank Funds

By Sarah Jarvis (February 17, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has affirmed a district court's finding that a woman who formed a CBD company with her former romantic partner can receive funds held in company accounts with Wells Fargo, rejecting her ex-partner's argument that the lower court should have stayed the case. In an unpublished opinion Wednesday, the appellate panel sided with a Central District of California judge who had found in an interpleader action filed by Wells Fargo that the funds in question belonged to M&A Lifestyle Inc. and could be paid out to Arianna Zadourian, who was the sole signatory on the accounts. The panel said that...

