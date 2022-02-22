Alston & Bird Picks Up Moore & Van Allen Practice Leader

By Jessica Corso (February 22, 2022, 3:39 PM EST) -- Alston & Bird LLP recently added a pair of attorneys in North Carolina and Texas, including the former head of Moore & Van Allen PLLC's investment management practice. Colby Jenkins joined Alston as a partner in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Dustin Littrell as counsel in Dallas, Alston announced on Feb. 16. Both Jenkins and Littrell previously worked together on Moore & Van Allen's investment management team, which Jenkins led, according to Alston. "It's rare in the Charlotte market to see a lateral of Colby's caliber and reputation, and we are excited to have him on board and eager to work with...

