Daikin Wants High Court To Nix Chemours' Patent Case Win

By Adam Lidgett (February 17, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- Japan-based manufacturer Daikin Industries Ltd. wants the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Federal Circuit's revival of a pair of Chemours Co. cable coating patents, saying the decision flies in the face of federal law. Daikin filed a petition on Monday challenging a split circuit panel's reversal of Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that had invalidated Chemours' patents for being obvious due to earlier inventions. The majority circuit court decision allowed the appellate court to take on the role of evaluating technical facts in a way that laws like the America Invents Act say executive agencies are in charge of,...

