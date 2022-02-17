Practical Implications Of SEC's Enforcement Policy Shift

By Harris Fischman and Daniel Sinnreich (February 17, 2022, 3:42 PM EST) -- On Oct. 13, 2021, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Director of Enforcement Gurbir Grewal announced in a speech that he intended to recommend "aggressive" use of available remedies in enforcement actions, including requiring admissions of wrongdoing in certain cases.[1] Grewal and Deputy Director Sanjay Wadhwa explained that the agency would seek admissions in cases involving "egregious misconduct," a large number of harmed investors, defendants who obstruct SEC investigations, and where "heightened accountability and acceptance of responsibility are in the public interest."[2] Grewal also explained that, unlike prior Enforcement Division directors, neither he nor the deputy director expected to participate in Wells meetings...

