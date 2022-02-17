Judge Axes HHS Letter Over AstraZeneca Discount Dodging

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 17, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services disregarded federal law when it sent AstraZeneca a violation letter accusing it of going against a nationwide program mandating discount drug prices for targeted groups, a Delaware federal judge determined. In an order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark vacated the department's violation letter, after determining that its issuance violated the Administrative Procedures Act and relied on an HHS opinion regarding the 340B program, a federal drug discount program for low-income patients, that the judge had already thrown out. "Because the violation letter rests on essentially the same flawed statutory interpretation that...

