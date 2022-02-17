5th Circ. Axes Theft Coverage Bid After Texas Court Weighs In

By Josh Liberatore (February 17, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit upheld a coverage ruling against a Texas-based dealer of precious metals that was tricked into sending a set of gold coins to a thief, after the Texas Supreme Court affirmed a federal court's novel interpretation of an obscure policy exclusion for property sent against a fraudulent check. After soliciting the Texas Supreme Court's input, a Fifth Circuit panel agreed with a lower court that a precious metals dealer's $1.2 million loss in gold coins was the direct result of the company having sent the coins against a fraudulent check. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) In an opinion published Wednesday, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS