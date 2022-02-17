J&J Units Aim To Hit Brakes On Generic Schizophrenia Drug

By Bill Wichert (February 17, 2022, 7:37 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson units have slammed Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with a patent suit in New Jersey federal court seeking to block the India-based drugmaker from selling a generic version of the schizophrenia drug Invega Sustenna, saying the sales would infringe the asserted claims of a patent covering the drug. Three months after winning a similar case against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV on Wednesday accused Intas and its subsidiaries of infringement in seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to market generic versions of Invega Sustenna brand products in the U.S. before the patent expires....

