The Term: 'SCOTUS Sweepstakes' Heats Up

Law360 (February 17, 2022, 7:50 PM EST) -- As the White House continues vetting candidates for Justice Stephen Breyer's U.S. Supreme Court seat, the delicate D.C. dance of lobbying for certain individuals is well underway. On The Term, the hosts take a closer look at two of the rumored "shortlisters" under consideration. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. This week, Natalie and Jimmy catch up on the latest activity surrounding President Joe Biden's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS