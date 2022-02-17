Personal Injury Claims Boss Fined For Not Keeping Records

By Silvia Martelli (February 17, 2022, 5:06 PM GMT) -- A Nottingham court has fined the head of several personal injury claims management companies £25,000 for failing to preserve company accounting records, breaching his duties as a director. The Insolvency Service said Wednesday that on Feb. 2, in addition to fining Haroon Karim, the Nottingham Magistrates Court also banned him from running companies for two years. This is concurrent with a seven-year ban Karim received in 2018. Karim, whose companies assisted people with personal injury claims related to road accidents, pled guilty before the court and was sentenced with a fine of £20,000 plus costs of £5,700. One of his companies,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS