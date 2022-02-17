Solicitor Loses Bid To Cut Sentence For Contempt In SRA Suit

By Christopher Crosby (February 17, 2022, 2:17 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal refused on Thursday to cut a solicitor's six-month prison term after she was convicted for failing to cooperate with the Solicitors Regulation Authority because she has offered no explanation for her continued refusal to provide client files. The lawyer "couldn't realistically expect" a lower sentence when she had made no attempt to comply with court orders, the Court of Appeal has said. (iStock.com/Cristian Mircea Balate) Soophia Khan "couldn't realistically expect" a reduced sentence when she had made no attempt to comply with court orders to hand over her client files to the solicitors' watchdog, Judge Richard Arnold...

