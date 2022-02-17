Corbin & King Defeats Creditor's Challenge Over £34M Debt

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 17, 2022, 3:20 PM GMT) -- A London court rejected an attempt on Thursday by a creditor of embattled restaurant chain Corbin & King to allow it to appoint its own administrators to oversee the company's liquidation, saying the restaurateurs should be given time to refinance their business. The hotels group has asked the court to end a moratorium in force over Corbin & King, which owns restaurants including the Wolseley and Brasserie Zédel in London. (iStock.com/GANNAMARTYSHEVA) Judge Alastair Norris ruled at the High Court that Minor Hotel Group MEA DMCC, the hotel chain that is the sole secured creditor of Corbin & King, cannot intervene and...

