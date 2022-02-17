Oregon Restaurant Loses Bid For Pandemic Coverage

By Eli Flesch (February 17, 2022, 12:32 PM EST) -- An Oregon taqueria lost its bid for coverage of its pandemic losses when a federal judge ruled the eatery failed to timely object to a magistrate judge's findings that the restaurant didn't claim any physical damage required for coverage under its policy. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernández said Wednesday that he didn't need to review the Portland-based Papi Chulo's suit against Cincinnati Insurance because no objections were filed to the magistrate judge's recommendation that the suit be tossed. In November, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo said Papi Chulo's didn't show any physical losses because of the coronavirus pandemic....

