Healthy Living SPAC Takes 2nd Deal Deadline Extension

By McCord Pagan (February 17, 2022, 2:27 PM EST) -- Better World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company focused on the healthy living industry, is invoking the second of two deadline extensions for it to find a company and take it public, amid headwinds in the market for SPAC deals. Better World said late Wednesday that its sponsor BWA Holdings LLC asked for the deadline for it to combine with a business to be extended from Feb. 17 to May 17. In connection with the change, the sponsor is depositing roughly $1.3 million into the SPAC's trust account. "The extension provides the company with additional time to complete its initial...

