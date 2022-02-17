Insurer Fights Minn. Dentist's 5th Circ. Virus Coverage Appeal

By Ben Zigterman (February 17, 2022, 3:16 PM EST) -- Aspen American Insurance Co. asked the Fifth Circuit to reject a Minnesota dentist's argument that she should receive COVID-19 coverage for reduced functional space, urging the court to follow its own recent decision. A dentist argued that she is entitled to COVID-19 coverage for reduced functional space, a claim her insurer denies. (AP Photo/ Abdeljalil Bounhar) While Minnesota law allows for loss of functional use to be covered when it's caused by contamination, the insurer argued Wednesday that the presence of COVID-19 at Dr. Christie Jo Berkseth-Rojas' office is not comparable to contamination from asbestos or smoke. "Numerous courts have held...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS