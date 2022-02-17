Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Fights Minn. Dentist's 5th Circ. Virus Coverage Appeal

By Ben Zigterman (February 17, 2022, 3:16 PM EST) -- Aspen American Insurance Co. asked the Fifth Circuit to reject a Minnesota dentist's argument that she should receive COVID-19 coverage for reduced functional space, urging the court to follow its own recent decision.

A dentist argued that she is entitled to COVID-19 coverage for reduced functional space, a claim her insurer denies. (AP Photo/ Abdeljalil Bounhar) While Minnesota law allows for loss of functional use to be covered when it's caused by contamination, the insurer argued Wednesday that the presence of COVID-19 at Dr. Christie Jo Berkseth-Rojas' office is not comparable to contamination from asbestos or smoke.

"Numerous courts have held...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!