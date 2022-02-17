Watchdogs Warn They Have Eye Out For Supply Chain Cartels

By Nadia Dreid (February 17, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- With inflation on the rise and prices following suit, competition enforcers around the world are teaming up to make sure that bad actors in the supply chain aren't taking advantage of disruptions to influence prices and competition. Antitrust watchdogs in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand are forming a working group to "put companies involved in global supply chains on notice not to collude," in the words of the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority. The U.S. Department of Justice used similar language Thursday when it announced the initiative to keep a close eye on supply chains and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS