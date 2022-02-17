Axed Prof Says College Ignored His Heightened COVID Risk

By Rosie Manins (February 17, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- A former biology professor at Georgia Military College has sued its board of trustees in federal court, claiming he was wrongfully fired for asking to work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic due to his compromised immune system. Joshua Fields, a biochemist who taught at the college for more than seven years, said in his complaint in the Middle District of Georgia on Wednesday that he has numerous chronic illnesses and serious medical conditions, including Crohn's disease, kidney failure and anemia. He claims he was denied reasonable accommodations for his disabilities, which put him at heightened risk of harm from COVID-19....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS