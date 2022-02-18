Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chrysler Faces Patent Suit Over Link-Shortening Technology

By Jasmin Jackson (February 18, 2022, 5:39 PM EST) -- Fiat Chrysler has been hit with a patent suit in Delaware federal court that accuses the automaker of infringing a patent-holding company's link-shortening software to promote a vehicle servicing unit on social media.

In a complaint filed Thursday, Internet Media Interactive Corp. claimed that Stellantis Corp. unit FCA US LLC stole its patented technology — which connects users to websites through a shortened URL link — for Twitter posts to market Mopar, FCA's auto servicing hub.

FCA, which merged with the parent of Peugeot SA to form Stellantis in 2021, allegedly used link-shortening service Sprinklr to generate the links that led...

