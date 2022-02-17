Medicare Fraud Conspiracy Case Beats Trial Delay Challenge

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 17, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge refused a doctor's bid to toss the government's Medicare fraud conspiracy case over her trial's delay amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling that a resurgence of the virus justified the chief judge's call to postpone in-person proceedings. In a decision Wednesday, Judge William J. Martini of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey rejected Dr. Alice Chu's arguments that her rights to the timely adjudication of the charges under the Speedy Trial Act and the Sixth Amendment were violated by Chief Judge Freda L. Wolfson's December order to pause on-site proceedings through Jan. 31....

