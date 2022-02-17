Temps Not Guaranteed Right To Apply For Permanent Jobs

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 17, 2022, 5:26 PM GMT) -- A London appeals court on Thursday tossed out a bid from a temporary Royal Mail worker to force his employer to allow him to apply for permanent jobs, saying that legislation designed to protect agency workers does not go that far. Three judges at the Court of Appeal have dismissed a challenge by a temporary worker against Royal Mail and its employment agency and subsidiary. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) A three-judge panel on the Court of Appeal dismissed a challenge from Dominik Kocur against Royal Mail and its employment agency and subsidiary, Angard Staffing Solutions Ltd. Kocur asked the court to overturn...

