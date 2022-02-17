Piping Cos. Shed Assets In Hopes Of Satisfying DOJ Review

By Christopher Cole (February 17, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- A piping products maker has told securities regulators that assets of a concrete materials company will be divested as part of a planned $2.74 billion merger, in an effort to reduce U.S. Department of Justice concerns over the tie-up. Forterra Inc., which shareholders of Quikrete Holdings Inc. would acquire under a roughly year-old stock deal that remains under federal scrutiny, told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a Wednesday filing that the companies agreed to sell assets belonging to Hydro Conduit LLC, which does business as Rinker Materials. Part of the Quikrete subsidiary will be taken over by Oldcastle Infrastructure...

