Veteran Cyber Prosecutor To Lead DOJ's New Crypto Team

By Elise Hansen (February 17, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- A longtime U.S. Department of Justice attorney and seasoned cybercrime and digital-asset prosecutor will head up the department's new National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, the DOJ said Thursday. Eun Young Choi has been a federal prosecutor for nearly a decade and most recently served as the DOJ's senior counsel to the deputy attorney general, the announcement said. Over the course of her career, Choi has worked on prosecutions against the founder of darknet site Silk Road, the operators of bitcoin website Coin.mx and a prosecution linked to the Panama Papers. "Eun Young [Choi] is an accomplished leader on cyber and cryptocurrency issues,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS