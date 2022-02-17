Biden Admin. Asks 8th Circ. To Uphold Carbon Cost Metric

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 17, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Thursday urged the Eighth Circuit to affirm a Missouri federal judge's decision to dismiss a challenge by a group of Republican attorneys general to a process for determining the harms of greenhouse gas pollution. The government said U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig was correct to find that the 13 states don't have standing to go forward with their effort to sink Obama-era social cost of greenhouse gas metrics that were reinstated on an interim basis by the Biden administration last year. The states have asked the Eighth Circuit to overturn that ruling. "Plaintiffs do not face any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS