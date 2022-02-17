NY Brokerage's Lax Oversight Cost Investors $2.3M, Suit Says

By Ivan Moreno (February 17, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top securities regulator on Thursday accused a New York-based investment firm of failing to supervise its agents while they worked as independent advisers at another company, allegedly costing investors more than $2.3 million. Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin announced the administrative complaint against Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments, alleging three of the firm's dually registered broker-agents made risky investments for clients of Harvest Group Wealth Management in Massachusetts from 2017 through 2019. The losses were the result of leveraged exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, which are highly complex investments that should be monitored daily, according to the suit. Some Harvest Group...

