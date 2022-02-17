Binance.US Taps Ex-SocGen Compliance Pro As New CCO

By Al Barbarino (February 17, 2022, 4:42 PM EST) -- Binance.US said Thursday it has hired a compliance professional with experience at Société Générale and Gemini as its chief compliance officer, a move that comes after a top-level shakeup at the company and a report that the SEC is probing the cryptocurrency exchange's relationship with two trading firms. Tammy Weinrib, most recently vice president of the financial crime compliance department at SocGen, will head up compliance for the U.S. arm of cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance, which will include leading its anti-money laundering and know-your-customer programs, according to a company announcement. Weinrib said in a statement she looks forward to advancing the...

