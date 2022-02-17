Pot Biz Org Tells Congress Bank Bill Vital For COVID Recovery

By Sam Reisman (February 17, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- The executive director of the Minority Cannabis Business Association urged members of Congress on Thursday to enact policies to help small, minority-owned state-legal marijuana businesses recover from the pandemic through access to banking and new capital sources. "Without some relief from Congress, minority cannabis businesses will not make it to the day we see federal legalization. Some did not make it to the end of this week," MCBA executive director Amber Littlejohn said in prepared testimony. "If we believe the cannabis industry should have a place for small businesses, especially those who bore the brunt of enforcement while building the culture,...

