FTC, Rhode Island AG Move To Block Hospital Merger

By Matthew Perlman (February 17, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission and Rhode Island's attorney general on Thursday moved to block a planned merger of the state's two largest health care providers, contending the move would lead to higher prices and lower quality care. The FTC said in a statement that the commissioners voted 4-0 to bring a case challenging the planned merger between Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System over concerns about competition for inpatient services. Holly Vedova, director of the commission's Bureau of Competition, said the proposed merger is a "bad deal" for patients who would likely see increased costs, lower quality service and...

