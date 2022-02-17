New 'Public Charge' Rule Excludes Noncash Benefits

By Mike LaSusa (February 17, 2022, 1:58 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Thursday reverted to a historical understanding of the term "public charge," excluding noncash public benefits when determining if someone is dependent on the government and doing away with a Trump-era definition that penalized would-be immigrants who may use these benefits. The proposed rule, if finalized, would replace a regulation under former President Donald Trump that was in essence an immigration wealth test that made entering the U.S. or obtaining a green card harder for noncitizens who could be expected to use both cash and noncash public benefits. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a...

