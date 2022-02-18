CenturyLink, Mich. Telecoms Drop $1M Overcharging Suit

By Nadia Dreid (February 18, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- Several local exchange carriers appear to have quietly settled a CenturyLink Communications suit accusing them of overcharging telecoms more than $1 million for carrying long-distance phone calls, according to documents from a Michigan federal court. The parties filed a stipulation for dismissal Thursday, about three months after they asked the court to stay certain deadlines so they could continue settlement negotiations in the case that has been percolating through the court for more than two years. CenturyLink and two other telecoms — Global Crossing Telecommunications and WilTel Communications — filed the suit at the tail end of 2019, accusing a handful of local...

