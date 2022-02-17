Utah Justices Revive Firefighter's Injury Suit Against County

By Jonathan Capriel (February 17, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- The Utah Supreme Court revived a suit seeking to hold Weber County liable for injuries a firefighter suffered in a training session, ruling Thursday that his signed release waiver was unenforceable because it was "neither clear nor unmistakable" and that the county can't claim sovereign immunity for gross negligence claims. If Weber County truly wanted to escape "liability for their own negligence," it shouldn't have used "broad, general language" in the preinjury release it had firefighter Brian Cunningham and other public employees sign, the state's high court said. "We have long viewed preinjury releases with suspicion, concluding that the law does...

