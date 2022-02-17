Judge Says Md. E-Book Law May Clash With Copyright Act

By Lauren Berg (February 17, 2022, 6:52 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge Wednesday temporarily halted a state law requiring that any electronic books licensed by publishers to the public must also be licensed to public libraries on "reasonable terms," saying the Association of American Publishers has shown the law likely conflicts with the Copyright Act. U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman granted the publishing association's motion for a preliminary injunction, saying the new law interferes with publishers and authors' ability to exercise their exclusive right to distribute their works by forcing them to either forgo offering e-books and audiobooks or offering to license the materials to public libraries....

