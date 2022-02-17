Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Says Md. E-Book Law May Clash With Copyright Act

By Lauren Berg (February 17, 2022, 6:52 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge Wednesday temporarily halted a state law requiring that any electronic books licensed by publishers to the public must also be licensed to public libraries on "reasonable terms," saying the Association of American Publishers has shown the law likely conflicts with the Copyright Act.

U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman granted the publishing association's motion for a preliminary injunction, saying the new law interferes with publishers and authors' ability to exercise their exclusive right to distribute their works by forcing them to either forgo offering e-books and audiobooks or offering to license the materials to public libraries....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!