UC's LED Patent Campaign Ends In ITC Dismissal

By Dave Simpson (February 17, 2022, 9:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission terminated a case accusing GE, Ikea, Home Depot and others of infringing four University of California LED light bulb patents, affirming an ITC judge's November opinion and ending what the university has described as a "first-of-its-kind" patent enforcement campaign against an entire industry. The ITC's Wednesday order agreed with Administrative Law Judge Clark S. Cheney, who concluded in an order made public in December that the companies did not violate trade law because none of the asserted patent claims were infringed and all of them are invalid as obvious or anticipated. "Having examined the record of...

