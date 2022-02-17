Pot Delivery Service Ruled Illegal In Washington State

By Katryna Perera (February 17, 2022, 7:38 PM EST) -- A Washington state judge affirmed that cannabis delivery within the state is illegal by ruling that a state regulator was correct to pursue an enforcement action against a cannabis license holder that had delivered marijuana to customers. Thurston County Superior Court Judge Indu Thomas delivered his opinion on Feb. 11, stating that retail cannabis shop Better Buds had violated state law by unlawfully delivering cannabis to customers on various dates in 2020. The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board said Thursday that the judge's ruling affirmed that licensed cannabis stores cannot deliver marijuana themselves or contract with a third party to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS