Short Seller's Allegations Slammed In MultiPlan SPAC Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (February 17, 2022, 9:52 PM EST) -- Citing reports of a Justice Department probe into short-seller "short and distort" schemes, sponsors of special-purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp. III urged Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday to bar central claims in a class suit challenging Churchill's $11 billion merger with data analytics firm MultiPlan Corp. in 2020. The suit, filed in April, alleged that the deal was pushed by former Citigroup Inc. investment banking chief Michael Klein and conflicted SPAC directors and investors who withheld information about weaknesses in the deal for their own benefit and to the detriment of public stockholders. Vice Chancellor Lori F. Will allowed the case...

