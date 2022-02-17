FBI To Create Crypto Team Focused On Illicit Fund Seizures

By Elise Hansen (February 17, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- The FBI is creating a specialized team focused on cryptocurrency that it will use to seize and track illicit funds, U.S. Deputy General Lisa Monaco said Thursday, as numerous U.S. agencies ramp up their cryptocurrency enforcement efforts. Monaco unveiled the plans for a Virtual Asset Exploitation Unit in remarks at the Munich Cyber Security Conference. The unit, dubbed VAXU, "will combine cryptocurrency experts into one nerve center that can provide equipment, blockchain analysis, virtual asset seizure and training to the rest of the FBI," Monaco said. The team will also work with international law enforcement agencies to track down cross-border threats,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS