USDA Says Food Groups' GMO Labeling Suit Must Fail

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 18, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- The Biden administration is seeking to defeat a lawsuit filed by organic food industry groups challenging a Trump-era rule that exempts food producers from having to disclose the presence of most genetically engineered products when they label something "organic." The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service in 2018 published a final rule that established a uniform national disclosure standard for bioengineered food in accordance with Congress' 2016 National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Act. Groups including Natural Grocers and the Center for Food Safety have challenged the rule, saying it falls short of delivering on the law's aims. But the government says...

