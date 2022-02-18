DOJ Unlikely To Charge Trump For Taking Top Secret Docs

By Daren Firestone (February 18, 2022, 5:32 PM EST) -- The Espionage Act, the law used most frequently to punish mishandling of classified information, has been used to prosecute three types of offenders: leakers, who leak classified information to the media; keepers, who remove classified information to unauthorized locations, usually their homes; and spies, who pass classified information to foreign agents. Former President Donald Trump may be a keeper. The Washington Post reported this week that among the 15 boxes of documents he took home to Mar-a-Lago at the end of his term were a number of documents marked "top secret."[1] Could Trump be prosecuted for mishandling confidential information? The short...

