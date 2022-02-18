FOIA Suit Questions Ex-Latham Atty's Conduct As DOI Deputy

By Ryan Boysen (February 18, 2022, 3:08 PM EST) -- A watchdog group is suing for information about whether Tommy Beaudreau, a former Latham & Watkins LLP partner who is now second-in-command at the U.S. Department of the Interior, has taken any actions that could benefit his former clients in violation of his ethical duties at the DOI. In a complaint filed Thursday in Washington, D.C., federal court, Protect the Public's Trust said Latham appears to still represent several clients with business before the DOI, where Beaudreau is now deputy secretary of the interior. PPT is run by Michael Chamberlain, a former Trump administration official. "The information that is the subject...

