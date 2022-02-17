Low Claim Rate And High Atty Fees Scuttle Data Breach Deal

By Allison Grande (February 17, 2022, 10:26 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has refused to sign off on a deal to resolve a putative class action over a payment card data breach at water filtration retailer Filters Fast, finding that significant questions remained about class members' awareness of the settlement and the "reasonableness" of class counsel's request for more than $300,000 in fees. The five Filters Fast customers leading the dispute informed the court in July that they had reached a settlement to resolve their claims that the company's "negligence and failure to enforce adequate data security" enabled cybercriminals to exploit a security flaw in its online checkout process and...

