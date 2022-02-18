DOT Funding Guidance Highlights EV Charging Opportunities

By Levi McAllister (February 18, 2022, 6:08 PM EST) -- As anyone in the electric vehicle sector is aware, network charging infrastructure is a threshold issue to be addressed in order to get more EVs on the roads in U.S. markets. Range anxiety, exacerbated by what many potential consumers view as inadequate EV charging opportunities throughout the U.S., is considered to be an obstacle to the Biden administration's stated goal of achieving 50% zero-emission vehicles by 2030. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Congress passed, and the president signed, in November 2021 sought to provide some solution, through the authorization of $7.5 billion in programs designed to encourage the development...

