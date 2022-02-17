Delaware Ready For Busy Patent Docket, Even Without Stark

By Ryan Davis (February 17, 2022, 8:44 PM EST) -- The District of Delaware's longest-tenured judge is on his way to the Federal Circuit, but the second-busiest district court for patent cases has procedures in place that will allow it to efficiently manage its docket even while short-handed, attorneys say. The U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Leonard Stark to the appeals court last week after his 14 years in Delaware as a judge and magistrate judge. That leaves open one of four judgeships in the district at a time when only the Western District of Texas gets more patent cases. "It's going to be tough, just given the sheer number of cases...

