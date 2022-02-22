Insurer Hit With $1M Suit Over Patent Biz's Post-AIA Losses

By Josh Liberatore (February 22, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- A telecom patent holding company that has seen its income shrink since Congress passed the America Invents Act told a Colorado federal court that its insurer must cover it for those losses, since its policy offers coverage for revenue lost due to changes in federal laws. In a complaint filed Thursday, TracBeam LLC and its owner, Dennis J. Dupray, said that an actual net loss policy with Oxford Insurance Co. TN was designed specifically to cover the company for the departure of its longtime patent infringement litigation firm, Dovel & Luner, which dropped the company as a client in 2019. The law...

