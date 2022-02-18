Credit Suisse Defeats Appeal Bid In £66M Espionage Case

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 18, 2022, 12:29 PM GMT) -- An attempt by a former Credit Suisse banker to revive his £66 million ($90 million) case against the investment bank has been rejected by a London judge, who said on Friday that the appeal has no prospects of success. Judge Clive Freedman ruled at the High Court that Vadim Benyatov is not entitled to appeal after he lost a bid to prove that his former employer owed him a duty of care to protect him from facing commercial espionage charges while working in Romania. Judge Freedman said that Benyatov, who was the head of European emerging markets at Credit Suisse, had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS