Celanese Pays $11B For DuPont Unit In Deal Led By 3 Firms

By Benjamin Horney (February 18, 2022, 7:46 AM EST) -- Industrial chemical company Celanese, guided by Kirkland and Gibson Dunn, will pay $11 billion in cash to pick up most of the mobility and materials business of Skadden-led DuPont, the companies said Friday. The agreement calls for Dallas-based Celanese Corp. to purchase more than 80% of the mobility and materials unit, or M&M, from Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont de Nemours Inc., the companies said. The acquisition includes M&M's engineering polymers business, as well as product lines within the company's performance resins and advanced solutions business. The M&M business makes products including engineered thermoplastics and elastomers used in areas including automotive and electronics,...

