Canadian Bank Owes UK Tax On Oil Income, Tribunal Says

By David Hansen (February 18, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- A Canadian bank must pay United Kingdom corporate taxes on revenue from oil exploration in the North Sea that it received as the successor to a now-defunct debtor, the U.K.'s Upper Tribunal ruled. Taxation of the income earned by Royal Bank of Canada falls under the U.K.-Canada taxation treaty, which classifies oil as "immovable property," the tribunal said in a ruling Thursday. That category is broad enough to include not just the substance of oil but also the rights to income from it, the court said. RBC loaned CA$450 million ($353 million) to a Canadian oil company in the early 1980s,...

